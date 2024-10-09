Wangchuk continues indefinite hunger strike

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday continued his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Ladakh Bhawan along with his supporters. Wangchuk, who is spearheading an agitation for Ladakh’s Sixth Schedule status, had started his fast on Sunday afternoon.

According to the protesters, they have not been approached by any government representative so far. Mehdi, one of the activists who is sitting on fast with Wangchuk, said that a medical tests of the protesters was done on Tuesday morning and many had low blood pressure.

“We are sitting here in 40 degrees (Celsius)... It is the third day, we have been sleeping here in the open,” Mehdi told PTI. “There are old people sitting here as well, some have diabetes, blood pressure issues. But we are not going to leave until our demand is met,” he said. Liyaqat, who is also participating in the hunger strike, said the people from Ladakh are not being allowed inside to meet them.