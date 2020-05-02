Warangal man first Air Vice-Marshal from Telangana

New Delhi: Air Commodore V N Srinivas will be the first person from Telangana to rise to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal from July 1.Srinivas was commissioned in the Accounts branch of Indian Air Force on June 14, 1985 after undergoing training at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Born in Warangal on August 8, 1963, he did his schooling at Warangal and Hyderabad. He graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad in 1983.

The officer holds postgraduate degree in Business Administration and M Sc in Defence & Strategic Studies from Madras University besides a degree in Law from Delhi University. He is also a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Tamil Nadu) Srinivas, with his rich experience in defence accounting, has authored two professional books titled 'Budgeting for Indian Defence: Issues of Contemporary Relevance' (2008) & 'Defence Offsets: International Experience and Implications for India' (2010). Both the books were authored by him while he was a Research Fellow at Premier Aerospace Power Think Tank, Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), New Delhi.