Watch The Trending Video Of Rahul Gandhi's Snowball Fighting With Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A trending video witnessed the Bharat Jodo Yatra campground in Srinagar on Monday which include Congress MP Rahul Gandhi displaying his lighter side by getting into a spur-of-the-moment playful altercation with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.



The brother-and-sister team enjoyed the sweet moment as they spontaneously erupted into a snowball fight, as seen in photos and videos posted to the Wyanad MP's Twitter account. Social media is currently flooded with lovely videos of their priceless moment. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Sheen Mubarak!😊



A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar.❤️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/rRKe0iWZJ9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2023

In the videos, Priyanka playsfully gets to play her with brother while holding his arms back and tossing snowballs over his head as he attempts to evade her attack. The leader of the Congress is also seen throwing snowballs at other employees. On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the national general secretary of the Congress, joined her brother in Kashmir for the final stage of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.



Meanwhile, at the Pradesh Congress Committee office on the Maulana Azad Road, where another flag-raising ceremony was performed, the Gandhi siblings subsequently joined Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and a large number of other party leaders. After that, the national anthem began to play.