Watch The Viral Video Of PM Modi Traveling Through Delhi Metro To University's Centenary Celebrations
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for a Delhi metro ride to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University, taking place on Friday.
- The Prime Minister took to his Twitter profile to share photos of his journey, expressing delight at sharing the metro ride with young individuals.
The official Twitter handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party also posted a video demonstrating PM Modi's use of smart cards to access the metro premises amidst tight security. He boarded a yellow line metro train bound for Samaypur Badli station, with Vishwavidyalaya metro station serving as an intermediary station en route to the DU campus area, the nearest station for reaching the campus.
The video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially entering an unoccupied metro compartment. However, he later posted pictures on social media showcasing his interactions with fellow passengers. Taking the opportunity to extend his congratulations, PM Modi expressed his excitement to participate in the centenary celebrations of the renowned University of Delhi. In a tweet shared on Thursday, he emphasized the university's status as a premier institution of learning that has nurtured talent and promoted intellectual growth for a century. He congratulated the entire DU community on reaching this significant milestone.
PM Modi himself also shared some glimpses of traveling through the Delhi Metro and stated that “On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," reported Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, as part of his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence the construction of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the Faculty of Technology building. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the academic block, which will be constructed in the North Campus of the university.
The University of Delhi, founded on May 1, 1922, has experienced remarkable growth over the past century. It now encompasses 86 departments, 90 colleges, and has welcomed over 600,000 students during this period.