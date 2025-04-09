Water service camp inoperative

Bhubaneswar: Residents of Ward No. 19 have expressed resentment over Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s inoperative water service camp, located just 50 metres from a senior corporate executive’s house.

Despite initial assurances, the camp remains non-functional offering no relief for people to quench thirst. Local corporator Prarthini Baijayanti Jena and youth activist Nalini Kanta Mohanti have condemned the civic body’s mismanagement. Jena criticised the waste of public funds, citing it as a glaring example of negligence. The residents have demanded immediate intervention failing which they have threatened to launch protest.