  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Water service camp inoperative

Water service camp inoperative
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Residents of Ward No. 19 have expressed resentment over Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s inoperative water service camp, located just...

Bhubaneswar: Residents of Ward No. 19 have expressed resentment over Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s inoperative water service camp, located just 50 metres from a senior corporate executive’s house.

Despite initial assurances, the camp remains non-functional offering no relief for people to quench thirst. Local corporator Prarthini Baijayanti Jena and youth activist Nalini Kanta Mohanti have condemned the civic body’s mismanagement. Jena criticised the waste of public funds, citing it as a glaring example of negligence. The residents have demanded immediate intervention failing which they have threatened to launch protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick