Water Supply Dispute Sparks Verbal Clash Between Delhi Officials

A heated exchange of letters has erupted in Delhi regarding an alleged deficit in water supply. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena penned an open letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently incarcerated in connection with a liquor policy case, on Tuesday. In the letter, Saxena accused AAP minister Atishi of exploiting a woman's death in a water dispute for "narrow political gains". Atishi dismissed these allegations in her response to the Lieutenant Governor, labeling his communication as "unfortunate" and possibly aimed at public perception.



Saxena's letter was prompted by Atishi's previous request for the suspension of the CEO of Delhi Jal Board following a murder case. He criticized the AAP government for allegedly blaming officials for their own shortcomings and emphasized the necessity of the open letter due to the current circumstances preventing direct communication with the Chief Minister.

Accusing the AAP government of misleading the public with promises of free water while neglecting to address the underlying water supply issues, Saxena contended that the water crisis had been exacerbated artificially.

Atishi countered by highlighting months of seeking Saxena's intervention in governance matters hampered by administrative lapses. She suggested that the water crisis was a result of a deliberate withholding of funds from the Delhi Jal Board.

The exchange escalated with Atishi's call for the CEO's suspension following a fatal altercation over water access. Saxena retorted by suggesting that Atishi's acknowledgment of inadequate water supply incriminated her own government's inaction over the past nine years.

Saxena presented statistical evidence of the water crisis, indicating that over 80% of Delhi's population faced varying degrees of water scarcity. He criticized the ineffective allocation of funds, alleging negligible improvement in water treatment capacity despite substantial capital expenditure.

Taking aim at Kejriwal's vision to emulate Singapore's water management, Saxena highlighted the significant disparity in unaccounted-for water between the two cities and other Indian urban centers. He also pointed out the contrast in water distribution between affluent areas and impoverished settlements, where access to water is severely limited.

Saxena concluded by asserting that a significant portion of households still lacked piped water supply, illustrating the enduring challenges in ensuring equitable access to water resources.