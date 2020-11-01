Water supply may be hit in parts of Delhi 

New Delhi: Delhi is now battling toxic air and water with a spike in ammonia levels in the Yamuna river which has led to the shortage in several parts of the national capital. This is yet another crisis that Delhi is facing.



Air toxicity, jump in COVID cases, and now toxic water that has caused water shortage. There is a high level of pollution that has been reported in the Yamuna river, which is the main source of water supply across the national capital.

There are high levels of ammonia that have been detected in the river because of which two of the main treatment plants have now been curtailed. Due to increase in Ammonia levels in the Yamuna river due to solid waste from Haryana, water supply will be affected in parts of East, Northeast and South Delhi, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha said.

Chadha took to his social media handles and shared, "Due to an abnormal increase in pollutants (ammonia levels) in Yamuna raw water discharged by Haryana, production at Sonia Vihar & Bhagirithi Water Treatment Plants will be adversely impacted."