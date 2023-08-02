Live
Water supply will remain disrupted in Delhi till 3rd August morning
Water supply will remain disrupted in many areas of Delhi tomorrow morning due to ongoing repair work near the major Palam Keshopur metro station in Delhi, causing common people to encounter water troubles.
New Delhi: Water supply will remain disrupted in many areas of Delhi tomorrow morning due to ongoing repair work near the major Palam Keshopur metro station in Delhi, causing common people to encounter water troubles. The Delhi Jal Board has issued instructions in this regard and has promised to provide water supply in impacted areas using water tankers. Earlier this evening, water supplies were disrupted in many localities due to DMRC maintenance work near the Keshavpur metro station.
The impacted areas include Delhi Cantt, NDMC, RK Puram, Motibagh Nanakpura, Peeragarhi, JJ Colony, Sagarpur, C3 SFS Flat, Janakpuri, and neighboring areas. As a result, the Jal Board would deliver water to the impacted areas through water tankers. The Jal Board has also established a helpline number to assist the people.
The Delhi Jal Board has established an emergency helpline number for RK Puram, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Paschimi Vihar, and D Block Janakpuri. In addition, in case of an emergency, water tankers will deliver water to residents in locations where the water supply is disrupted.