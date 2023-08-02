Water supply will remain disrupted in Delhi till 3rd August morning

New Delhi: Water supply will remain disrupted in many areas of Delhi tomorrow morning due to ongoing repair work near the major Palam Keshopur metro station in Delhi, causing common people to encounter water troubles. The Delhi Jal Board has issued instructions in this regard and has promised to provide water supply in impacted areas using water tankers. Earlier this evening, water supplies were disrupted in many localities due to DMRC maintenance work near the Keshavpur metro station.

The impacted areas include Delhi Cantt, NDMC, RK Puram, Motibagh Nanakpura, Peeragarhi, JJ Colony, Sagarpur, C3 SFS Flat, Janakpuri, and neighboring areas. As a result, the Jal Board would deliver water to the impacted areas through water tankers. The Jal Board has also established a helpline number to assist the people.

The Delhi Jal Board has established an emergency helpline number for RK Puram, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Paschimi Vihar, and D Block Janakpuri. In addition, in case of an emergency, water tankers will deliver water to residents in locations where the water supply is disrupted.





Due to interconnection work at Keshopur Metro Station by DMRC, the water supply in the following colonies/areas will not be available/ available at the low pressure in the evening of 02.08.2023 and morning of

03.08.2023.#DJB4U #DJBNEWSALERT pic.twitter.com/zAvH1dG5fM — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) August 1, 2023



