WB urges people not to burst firecrackers in Kali Puja, Diwali

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday pledged all residents not to allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali to check the level of air pollution especially in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

"The West Bengal government will not allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali puja and Diwali to check air pollution and also because they are hazardous for Covid-19 patients. Therefore, I request everyone not indulge in any such activities during Kali Puja and Diwali this year," state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

He said the ban on bursting firecrackers is imposed to curb air pollution which is extra hazardous for people infected with the coronavirus.

"I also urge the local people to contact the local police station in case of anything. The pandals (marquees) for Kali Puja should be open on all three sides so that air can pass. The celebration must be done maintaining all necessary Covid-19 health safety protocols," said Bandyopadhyay.

The state chief secretary said that the procession for Kali Puja would be carried out following strict Covid-19 restrictions.