Live
- Continuing its steady growth in line with its 2033 targets, Turkish Airlines reported 1.1 billion USD Profit from Main Operations in the third quarter of 2025
- Union Minister Gadkari announces Rs 1,000-cr additional road development package for Odisha
- QualiZeal Drives Heart-Warming Winter CSR Initiative to Support Underserved Children in Hyderabad
- Bihar polls: Grand Alliance's balloon has burst just after 1 phase, says PM Modi
- SSMB29: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce FL unveiled as Kumbha
- Nora Fatehi shares her new song ‘What Do I Know’ marks the start of her pop girl era
- ‘Ramani Kalyanam’ promises a heartfelt tale of love and life
- ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ from ‘Peddi’ is rooted yet refreshingly modern
- GST reforms, festive boost drive India’s auto sales to record high in Oct: Data
- Oats vs Dalia: The Healthier Breakfast Bowl for Gut Health and Weight Loss
'We are here': TTP issues threat to Pakistan govt, Army from Punjab
New Delhi: The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued a bold and explicit threat to the Pakistani government and its military, asserting a strong...
New Delhi: The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued a bold and explicit threat to the Pakistani government and its military, asserting a strong presence within the nation's Punjab region and vowing to establish an "Islamic system throughout the country."
In a video accessed by IANS, armed TTP members declared their intent to march from Punjab to Islamabad, promising a shock to the establishment and its "American facilitators."
One militant specifically called the Pakistan Army and the establishment a "cruel force," claiming they lack the capability to wage war against the "mujahideen" and predicting their imminent downfall.
This statement starkly contradicts the Pakistani military regime's claims that the TTP is primarily based in Afghanistan. The TTP cadre's assertion that "we are present in the Punjab region of Pakistan" directly challenges Pakistan’s Intelligence agencies' narrative.
The news comes amidst a backdrop of increasing tensions, with some critiques suggesting that Army Chief General Asim Munir is using the TTP's name to justify the oppression of Pashtuns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which, critics argue, is straining relations between the Pakistani and Afghan populations — a move allegedly directed by the United States.
The TTP's public threat signals a major escalation and a direct confrontation with Pakistan's central authority, raising serious concerns about internal security.
This comes in the backdrop of Afghan and Pakistani delegations meet in Istanbul for the third round of peace talks which are aimed at maintaining the fragile ceasefire and reaching a long-term border security agreement.
While at one side, Pakistani establishment is engaging with the Taliban leadership in Istanbul and on the other side, Pakistan forces reportedely opened fire on Spin Boldak.
“While the third round of negotiations with the Pakistani side has begun in Istanbul, unfortunately, this afternoon Pakistani forces once again opened fire on Spin Boldak, causing concern among the local population,” said Zabihullah Mujahid (Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) said on X on Thursday.