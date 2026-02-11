Follow High Command’s advice, maintain silence: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that party leaders should adhere to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s advice to “remain silent,” stressing that public statements for or against internal matters are harming the party.

Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar responded to questions regarding recent remarks by some leaders about power-sharing within the government. He said that statements made by legislators or ministers, whether in his favour or against him, do not benefit the party and instead cause damage.

Addressing speculation that he would bring “good news,” Shivakumar said every day brings both opportunities and challenges. “For me, every day is a good day, a day of success, and also a day of difficulties. Nothing comes easy. If we have to resolve people’s problems, there will always be obstacles and criticism. We must face the criticism and continue our work,” he said. On reports of differences within the leadership, Shivakumar asserted that there is no confusion on his part. He said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have openly discussed matters and have not held any secret meetings. According to him, senior party leaders have collectively discussed the issues, and unnecessary statements by others only create tension without any benefit.

Responding to a question about notices being issued over certain remarks by leaders, he said the matter should be clarified with the party high command. Shivakumar also said he would be travelling to New Delhi and would meet party leaders depending on their availability, as Parliament is currently in session. He informed that a meeting is scheduled at the AICC office at 4 pm to discuss upcoming elections and the prevailing political situation, with the possibility of election dates being announced.

He added that he had recently visited Kerala and may travel to Assam as well. Due to a scheduled budget meeting, he said he had informed the Chief Minister that he would not be able to meet him immediately but would do so later after discussions with officials.