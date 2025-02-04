'We didn't give false hopes to poor but brought real change': PM Modi's dig at Cong

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday boasted about his government's achievement in lifting more than 25 crore people out of the poverty line and slammed the previous Congress governments for beguiling the people with false promises.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, PM Modi said that the grand old party only bragged about poverty eradication for decades but did nothing to bring change.

“Big change happens and is guaranteed when people with a grassroots level and understanding work with a strong resolve. Only then does the real change happen,” the Prime Minister said.

Mocking the grand old party’s Garibi Hatao campaign, PM Modi said that "we didn’t give them false hopes but brought real change".

"Real change demands courage, determination and a will to bring it. It is sad that many people lack it today," he said.

PM Modi also listed the government's concern and works for the poor and gave details of how people are benefitting from multiple welfare schemes.

The Prime Minister said that about 4 crore people have got pucca houses. Only those who live in kuccha houses can understand the pain and agony.

"We built more than 12 crore toilets. Women had to wait for hours for nature's call. Construction of toilets has relieved them of their daily struggle. Our government has ensured direct tap water connection to about 12 crore households, under the Nal se Jal scheme," he said.

In an indirect jibe at Aam Aadmi Party convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Prime Minister said that some leaders are focussing on jacuzzi, stylish showers, while his government was focussed on strengthening tap water connection.

"The President in her address laid down the roadmap for the next 25 years, evoking fresh optimism about the Viksit Bharat goal and also inspired the new generation to make their contributions," he said.