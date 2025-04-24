We have no option but to strike back

New Delhi: In a blistering indictment of India’s counterterrorism posture, Maj Gen (retd) G D Bakshi warns that the Pahalgam massacre, which claimed 26 Indian lives, was enabled by complacency, troop drawdowns, and a dangerous misreading of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bakshi called for a decisive military response -- not symbolic airstrikes or covert tit-for-tat tactics.

“The Pakistani military is the prime terrorist organisation in that country,” he says, urging New Delhi to abandon illusions and prepare for full-spectrum retaliation. Drawing upon his extensive experience in counterinsurgency and command in Kashmir, Bakshi highlights the potential intelligence failures and the consequences of troop reductions in critical areas.

A pall of gloom descended on Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as widespread condemnation and a complete protest shutdown followed the brutal killing of 16 people in Tuesday’s terror attack.

All trade, travel, industry, transport and educational institutions remained shut in the entire Valley on Wednesday after political, religious, social and professional organisations condemned the brutal killing of innocent people by terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said the terrorists separated the men from the women and children.

The men were told to recite the ‘Kalima (A Muslim prayer)’. Those identified as non-Muslims were shot at point blank range while two locals, who reportedly protested against the brutal and inhuman behaviour of the killers were also shot dead.

Tourists mainly belonging to Karnataka, Maharashtra, UP and Gujarat were the victims of the terror attack.