We will fulfil promises made to people during our 5-year term in office: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed optimism that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be restored soon and said that his government will fulfil all promises made to the people during the five-year term.

Addressing a press conference at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here, CM Omar said he is hopeful that statehood would be restored to J&K soon so that his government can fulfil promises made to the people.

Before the beginning of the press conference, CM Omar said on social media platform X that he would not make any big statement during the press conference as it is basically an interaction with the media.

National Conference leader Omar said that after taking over as the chief minister, he and his colleagues thought the new government was difficult to run because it was a totally different scenario as compared to 2009-2015 as J&K is a Union Territory now, but things have started to fall in place.

"It took some time to understand the new rules of UT, however, not many difficulties are faced now," he said.

Speaking about the promises made to people, he said, "We will implement those promises step by step during our five-year term of office."

On the reservation issue, he said that a panel of ministers has been formed and expressed optimism that some solution will definitely come out within six months.

Regarding the electricity situation in J&K, he said that it has improved a lot and expressed hope that it will improve more with the completion of ongoing power projects.

About his promise to provide 200 units of free electric power to consumers, he said, "We will be able to provide 200 units of electricity for free only if meters are installed. When we roll out this scheme in March/April, only those will benefit who have meters installed."

When asked about the alleged recruitment scam in appointments in fire and emergency services, he said, "We also want justice, but let the investigation process be completed. We can't cut short the investigation process. Deserving candidates shall get justice."

"If Pulwama does not want NIT, we will relocate it," the chief minister said in reply to a question about protests in Pulwama over the location of the proposed NIT.

He defended the right of NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi to protest outside the chief minister's residence.

"Protests are now allowed at my gate. These were not allowed before," he said.

He reaffirmed the administration's flexibility in the face of public opinion.

The Chief Minister dismissed rumours that the Central government or the BJP was putting pressure on him or his ministers.

"These rumours are false," he said replying to a question.