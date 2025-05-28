Weather turns unstable in NCR, heatwave persists today

New Delhi: The National Capital Region (NCR) continues to reel under strong sunlight, with temperatures soaring to uncomfortable levels on Wednesday, and a heatwave persisted throughout the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 27 degrees Celsius.

Although no specific weather warning has been issued for Wednesday, the IMD has indicated a significant shift in weather patterns starting May 29, with strong winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall expected to hit the region.

The department has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday, cautioning residents about gusty winds ranging between 30 to 40 km/h, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm activity. The alert urges people to take necessary precautions and avoid open spaces during these weather events.

The stormy conditions are expected to continue through May 30 and 31, with intermittent thunderstorms and rainfall predicted. A slight dip in temperatures is also anticipated, with maximums around 36 degrees Celsius and minimums dropping to 25–26 degrees Celsius. While no formal warning has been issued for May 31, the forecast suggests a continuation of thunderstorm activity.

Moving into June, weather conditions are likely to stabilise briefly. On June 1, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures climbing back to around 37 degrees Celsius. However, from June 2 and 3, the region may once again see overcast skies and chances of rainfall and thunderstorms.

The IMD also reported a rise in humidity levels across the NCR. Morning humidity has reached as high as 75 per cent, making the weather increasingly uncomfortable and sticky, especially during peak heat hours.

Meteorologists attribute the upcoming weather changes to a combination of western disturbances and moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to influence the region’s weather for the next few days.

Authorities have urged the public to take weather warnings seriously. In light of possible lightning strikes and strong winds, residents are advised to stay indoors during storms, avoid using electrical appliances unnecessarily, and ensure hydration by drinking plenty of water to cope with the heat and humidity.