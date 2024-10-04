West Bengal Junior Doctors Deliberate On Protest Actions Amid Patient Concerns





West Bengal's junior doctors convened Thursday to evaluate their protest strategy, prompted by senior medical professionals urging a reconsideration of their 'complete cease work' due to mounting patient hardships. This meeting follows the resumption of their indefinite strike on October 1, initiated to address safety and security concerns in medical facilities.

The protest action was sparked by a tragic incident at RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital, where a trainee doctor was sexually assaulted and killed. Aniket Mahato, a spokesperson for the protesters, indicated that the group would announce their decision by early Friday morning, following extensive discussions at RG Kar hospital.

When questioned about potentially scaling back the protest in light of ongoing patient suffering, flood conditions, and the approaching Durga Puja festival, Mahato emphasized the need to reassess the situation, noting that their security demands remain unaddressed by authorities.

While some senior doctors have suggested resuming partial services, such as outpatient care, the protesters maintain that the "total cease work" will continue until the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front officially declares its next course of action.

Dr. Maitrayee Bandyopadhyay, head of microbiology at RG Kar hospital, proposed a compromise, suggesting that junior doctors could partially withdraw their strike to provide emergency and OPD services while continuing their protest efforts.

This current protest follows a 41-day strike that ended on September 21, when junior doctors resumed essential services after discussions with state officials. However, the situation deteriorated following an attack on medical staff at Sagore Dutta Hospital by a deceased patient's family.

As deliberations continue, the medical community and patients alike await the junior doctors' decision, which will significantly impact healthcare services in the region during a critical time.