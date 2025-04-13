West Bengal on boil as anti-Waqf Act clashes turn violent

Kolkata: West Bengal’s Murshidabad district witnessed a day of mayhem and mobocracy on Friday, as violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act left three people dead and several others injured, according to police reports.

Amid the chaos, a government bus was set ablaze, Dhulian railway station was attacked and vandalized and even government ambulance and media personnel were not spared. The violence sparked widespread alarm across the district.

The BJP accused the state government of total inaction, attributing it to an appeasement policy, and claimed that Hindus and their properties were specifically targeted by the attackers.

Among the deceased were a father and son, found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area. A police officer confirmed that post-mortem examinations had been conducted.

“Both victims were discovered lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital,” the officer said. Family members alleged that miscreants looted the house before fatally stabbing the two and fleeing. “A probe is underway. We are trying to identify those involved and have spoken to family members and local residents,” police added.

In a separate incident, a bidi factory worker sustained a bullet injury in Dhulian, also in the Samserganj block. “The person is stable and is being treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital after being shifted from Jangipur Hospital,” the officer confirmed.

According to Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim, 15 policemen were injured during clashes across various parts of Murshidabad. A total of 118 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests.

In response to the escalating unrest, the Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad. Seven companies of the BSF have been deployed in the strife-hit areas of Suti, Dhulian, and Samserganj. Reports indicate that even BSF personnel were attacked, with stone-pelting and vandalism of vehicles reported.

The central forces will operate in coordination with the state administration, as directed by the court. Both the state government and the Centre have been instructed to submit detailed reports on the prevailing situation.