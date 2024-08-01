  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

West Bengal sending delegation to flood, landslide-hit Wayanad

West Bengal sending delegation to flood, landslide-hit Wayanad
x
Highlights

Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday announced that West Bengal will be sending a two-member delegation to the flood and landslide-affected Wayanad in Kerala.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday announced that West Bengal will be sending a two-member delegation to the flood and landslide-affected Wayanad in Kerala.

According to a statement issued by CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, Rajya Sabha MPs Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev will visit Wayanad.

“We are greatly perturbed by the news of the Wayanad landslides in Kerala. It is really a grave disaster. On humanitarian grounds, we are sending a team of two of our MPs – Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev – to visit the affected areas,” she said in the statement.

The Rajya Sabha MPs will stay at Wayanad for two days and will extend full assistance and cooperation for the well-being of the suffering families.

“I extend my condolences to the families of the victims, support and solidarity to all who are affected,” her statement added.

The Chief Minister’s announcement comes on a day when Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Wayanad’s Chooralmala, one of the worst-hit regions by the flood and landslides.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X