West Bengal, TN CMs' sprint to woo voters: sops showered, just in time

Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee, Palaniswami, Employment Scheme: Hours before the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in five states, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee showered sops for the people of Bengal in a bid to garner their support.

"I am pleased to announce a hike in the wages of daily wage workers under West Bengal Urban Employment Scheme: It has been increased to Rs 202 per day from Rs 144 earlier for unskilled labour, to Rs 303 from Rs 172 earlier for semi-skilled and Rs 404 for skilled labour - a new category that has been introduced," Banerjee Tweeted.

The CM further said that a total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami announced a gold loan waiver.

The state government announced a waiver on gold loans of up to six sovereigns given by cooperative banks to farmers and the poor.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh said political violence has reached a "new high" under the TMC dispensation while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks the other way. Speaking at a public meeting here in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Singh said, people do not want a government which cannot ensure their security.

"If the BJP is elected to power in the State polls, political violence will come to an end. "The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had come to power with 'Maa Mati Manush' slogan. But what happened later? The slogan has been trampled for all practical purpose.