What is electronic interlocking system? - Explained

Hyderabad: Top railway officials on Sunday claimed that the point machine and the interlocking system was "error proof" and "failsafe" but did not rule out the possibility of outside intervention. "It is called a failsafe system, so it means that even if it fails, all the signals will turn red and all train operations will stop.



An electric point machine is a vital device for railway signalling for quick operation and locking of point switches and plays an important role in the safe running of trains. Failure of these machines severely affects train movement and deficiencies at the time of installation can result in unsafe conditions.

Benefits of the system

The system provides all the Interlocking features including Route Setting, Route Release, Point Operation, Track Occupancy Monitoring, Overlap Protection, Crank Handle Operation, Level Crossing Gate Interlocking, and provision for Block working. It replaces the traditional mechanical lever-based interlocking system with electronic controls and computerized logic.

The system consists of various components, including track circuits, signals, point machines, signal control units, interlocking control units, and central control panels. Track circuits are installed along the railway tracks to detect the presence of trains. They are electrical circuits that detect the occupancy of a specific track section, enabling the signalling system to determine the train's location.



Signals are visual indications displayed to train drivers, conveying information about the track conditions ahead. These signals include colour lights, semaphores, and other visual elements. The Electronic Interlocking system controls the operation of signals based on train movements and track occupancy.

Point machines are devices used to control the movement of railway switches or points. They are responsible for aligning the tracks, allowing trains to switch between different routes. The Electronic Interlocking system electronically controls these point machines to ensure proper routing and prevent conflicting movements.

The central processing units of the Electronic Interlocking system receive inputs from various track circuits, signals, and point machines, and they continuously monitor and analyze the data to ensure safe train movements. The interlocking control units implement complex logic to prevent conflicting train movements and route trains appropriately.

The Electronic Interlocking system is operated and controlled from central control panels. These panels provide a graphical interface where railway operators can monitor the status of signals, track occupancy, and point positions.