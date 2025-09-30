When country's leader himself bats on the front foot

New Delhi: Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Operation Sindoor' post on the Asia Cup victory and said it feels good that the nation's leader himself "bats on the front foot".

India defeated arch-rival Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. PM Modi had compared the team's win to Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, the PM said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

Suryakumar reacted to Modi’s post by saying: “It feels good when the country’s leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely.” Noting that the entire nation is celebrating the victory, Suryakumar said that the team will feel even more inspired when it goes back home, to India. “The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating.

When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well,” he added.