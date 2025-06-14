Whoever we rescued was alive but died later

Ahmedabad : A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that the locals rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that people were alive when they rescued them, but two died on their way to the hospital.

Speaking to ANI, the local resident described the crash and said, “I entered the garden and saw thick smoke coming out (from the building) ...I called my friends, around 15-20 of them came. I told them the plane has crashed. Whoever we rescued was alive, but two people died on their way to the hospital.” He added that his friends rescued 20-25 students from the crash site.

“Till I was there, four people were rescued. My other friends rescued around 20-25 students. We recovered eight cylinders. My home is 100 metres away from this place,” he said.