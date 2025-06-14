Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Whoever we rescued was alive but died later
Ahmedabad : A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that the locals rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that...
Ahmedabad : A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that the locals rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that people were alive when they rescued them, but two died on their way to the hospital.
Speaking to ANI, the local resident described the crash and said, “I entered the garden and saw thick smoke coming out (from the building) ...I called my friends, around 15-20 of them came. I told them the plane has crashed. Whoever we rescued was alive, but two people died on their way to the hospital.” He added that his friends rescued 20-25 students from the crash site.
“Till I was there, four people were rescued. My other friends rescued around 20-25 students. We recovered eight cylinders. My home is 100 metres away from this place,” he said.