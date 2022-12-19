Why Centre allowing imports from China: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the recent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, asking it to show "some courage and respect" for the country's soldiers. Addressing the party's National Council meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal claimed that while Chinese aggression is increasing at the border, the BJP-led Centre says "everything is alright".



Instead of "punishing" China, the Modi government is "rewarding" Beijing by allowing high volumes of imports from the country even though many Indian soldiers put their lives on the line while fighting Chinese troops, he charged. "This is a very important issue which is causing pain to every person in the country for the last few days. For the last few years, China has been carrying out incursions. Soldiers of our country firmly fight with them and even sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. Yet, for the past few years, we keep hearing about China entering our territory," Kejriwal claimed. However, the Modi government says "everything is alright and keeps rewarding China" by allowing an increase in imports of Chinese goods instead of retaliating, he alleged. The AAP national convener claimed that in 2020-21 India imported Chinese goods worth USD 65 billion. "Then China again showed a much bigger eye (to India) and the BJP government let the import of Chinese goods further increase to 95 billion dollars next year," Kejriwal claimed.

"Don't you have any respect for our soldiers? Is there no value in their lives?.... Show some courage. China will come to know its worth if India stops imports," he added. Kejriwal appealed to the nation to boycott Chinese products. "They say Chinese products are cheap. We do not want Chinese products even if they are cheap. We are ready to buy made-in-India products even if it costs us double." He also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation and unemployment, accusing it of having no intention to bring relief to the masses. The AAP national convener claimed that 90 percent of goods imported from China can be produced in India.

"But the BJP-led Centre has created such a situation that high-net-worth people, who could set up industries to make in India and create jobs for the country's youth, are leaving India," he claimed. Over the past five to six years, 12.5 lakh people have left India because the government does not let them work here and send ED and CBI after them, Kejriwal alleged.

"They won't catch the thieves. Rather, they would induct such people into their party and give them protection and ED and CBI are sent after those who want to work here honestly. Fed up with this government, high net-worth people and businessmen are leaving India," Kejriwal said "You are making Indians run away from the country... You are inviting the Chinese (to India) and offer them jhula (swing)," the Delhi chief minister charged, adding, "Have some shame."

Kejriwal said while people are fed up with rising inflation and unemployment under the BJP government at the Centre, the AAP government in Delhi has shown that inflation can be contained and jobs can be created. He claimed that his government has created 12 lakh jobs over the past five to seven years while the AAP dispensation in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given appointment letters to 21,000 people within seven months after coming at the helm. The inflation rate at the national level is 7.4 per cent while in Delhi it is the lowest at 4 per cent due to the various free-of-charge facilities, including electricity and water, provided by the AAP government to people in the national capital, Kejriwal claimed.