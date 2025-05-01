Why didn’t Cong conduct caste census when they were in power for decades: Chouhan

Bhopal: The Centre’s announcement to include caste enumeration in the upcoming general census has sparked a war of words, with Opposition parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal claiming credit for the decision.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said, "The Opposition is jumping to take credit. Rahul Gandhi should first answer when they were in power for so many years — from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr Manmohan Singh — there was no caste census. Pandit Nehru himself had written to chief ministers, saying that reservations based on caste census were wrong. So, I want to say that it’s in the DNA of Congress to oppose the Backward Classes. So, they must first explain why they did not conduct a caste census when they were in power."

Chouhan further reacted to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s statement that the caste census was a result of their prolonged demand.

"When you were in government, why didn’t you do it? I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the timely decision to conduct a caste census for the development and welfare of all castes.

Talking about the caste surveys conducted by the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka, he said, "Surveys were also conducted in some states, which led to confusion. There was even a storm of controversy. Now, it has become necessary to gather correct data to create welfare schemes for every section of society.

"A scientifically conducted caste census will provide accurate data, which will help in designing effective schemes and become the foundation of social justice."

When asked about the format or road map for the caste census, Chouhan replied, "The format will be revealed soon."

Chouhan also reacted to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the steps the government has taken in response. "Every decision of the government is made in national interest. National interest is paramount," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, the Director General (DG) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sadanand Date, arrived in Pahalgam after the agency took over the investigation into the terror attack that killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22.