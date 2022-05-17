Why multiple responsibilities to an officer: MP Aparajita Sarangi

Puri: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, alleging illegality of the Puri Heritage Corridor Project, questioned the reason behind entrusting multiple responsibilities to an officer associated with Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri. The present works secretary is also the chairman of Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC), who is also executing the Srimandir Parikrama Project. He is also the chief administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). His predecessor also had a similar charge.

Is it a mere coincidence or by design, as she tweeted? As SJTA chief administrator, is awarding work to OBCC, passing all bills and making payments , and more interestingly he is also the OBCC Chairman, has been entrusted to execute the project and receive payments, Aparajita tweeted.

Aparajita, a former IAS officer, said there is a huge conflict of interest and it violates all norms of financial prudence and the requirements of checks and balances. Earlier she alleged illegality in the implementation of this ambitious Srimandir Parikrama project in the Lok Sabha.

The MP also questioned transparency in the entire work being carried out by the State government for making international heritage site. She claimed that the government had dug 30 foot deep pits in the restricted zone without permission from ASI and expressed concern over safety of the temple.