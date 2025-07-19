Widespread monsoon rains predicted across India

New Delhi: The monsoon has picked up pace across India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a nationwide alert for heavy rainfall between July 18 and July 23.

The weather is expected to turn unstable across large parts of the country, stretching from the northwestern plains to the eastern and southern regions.

In the national capital, Delhi, a rain alert has been issued for July 18, with showers expected to continue through July 23. IMD forecasts Saturday’s minimum temperature at 25°C and a maximum of 35°C, as the city braces for a week of wet weather.

According to IMD projections, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 18. Northern hill states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, are expected to receive significant downpour from July 18 to 23, raising the risk of landslides and flash floods. In Madhya Pradesh, heavy showers are forecast for July 18, followed by rain alerts in Chhattisgarh between July 21 and 23. Bihar is also on alert for heavy rains from July 20 to 23.

Southern states are in for a soggy spell.

Kerala is expected to receive very heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) between July 18 and 20, with similar conditions expected in South Karnataka on July 18. Rain is predicted to persist across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana throughout July 18 to 23.

Lakshadweep may experience heavy rainfall on July 19 and 20, accompanied by strong winds ranging from 40–50 km/h across south India over the next five days.

West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha are likely to face continuous rainfall from July 19 to 23, while the entire northeastern region is expected to experience persistent showers for the next seven days, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.

In western India, Goa could see heavy rain from July 18 to 23. madhya Maharashtra is bracing up for intense rainfall between July 20 and 23, while Marathwada may receive heavy rain on July 18.

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.

The IMD has appealed to citizens and local administrations across affected states to remain vigilant and take necessary safety measures. Travelers and residents in rain-prone regions are advised to stay updated on local forecasts, avoid waterlogged areas, and prepare for possible disruptions in daily life.