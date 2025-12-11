Will always be with Congress; Warring destroying party: Kaur

Chandigarh: Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who has been suspended from the Congress over her “Rs 500 crore for chief minister’s chair” remark, on Wednesday said she and her husband will “always be with the party”.

Kaur, the wife of former Punjab Congress unit president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, also launched a sharp attack on the state unit president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing him of “destroying” the party.

On Monday, the Punjab Congress suspended Kaur from its primary membership for her Rs 500 crore for chief minister’s chair remark that sparked a political row.

In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, Kaur said, “We are and will always be with the Congress and win our Punjab state and gift it to our own humble, loving and sacrificing Gandhi family.”

Targeting Warring, she said 70 “efficient, honest and loyal” leaders are in touch with her, “whom you have disassociated with the Congress party and who are deserving winning candidates for Congress tickets.”

“Congress will win Punjab despite your focus on destroying 70 per cent of our seats where you have already given dummy tickets to ineffectual people,” she alleged in a post on X.

On Tuesday, Kaur had charged that many tickets in Punjab for polls had already been “sold.”

Slamming Warring, Kaur asked the state unit president why he was defeated in his own constituency twice.

She further alleged in the post that it was because his focus is on destroying Congress and that he was “in collusion with the opposition party” to defeat Congress candidates.

“Congress will always be together to fight against people like you,” Kaur said.

She alleged that the state unit president, instead of listening to her video, distorted facts and abused her, forcing her to speak. “You could have clarified that I clearly said that Congress has never asked me for money. Then, on being asked why Sidhu is not becoming CM from any other party, my reply was that we don’t have 500 crore to spend,” she said.

Attacking Warring, Kaur added, “You were kicked out of Gujarat for selling tickets and bought fancy cars, lands and subways. Ready for the IT explanation? Raja Warring, don’t use your dogs to bark who were given tickets because of you.”