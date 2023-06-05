Will decimate BJP in TS: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that his party will ‘decimate’ the BJP in Telangana and other state polls, emphasising that it is not just the Congress party but the people of India who are going to defeat its hate-filled ideology.



“We have shown in Karnataka that we can decimate the BJP…We did not defeat them, we decimated them. We smashed them in Karnataka,” Rahul Gandhi said at a dinner event organised here on Saturday by the Indian Overseas Congress-USA.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in New York after visiting Washington and San Francisco and will address a community rally at the Javits Centre in Manhattan later on Sunday. He said in the Karnataka elections, the BJP “tried everything in the book, they had the entire media, they had 10 times the amount of money we had, they had the government, they had the agency. They had everything and then we decimated them,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“And I want you to know that we are going to decimate them in Telangana next,” he said to loud cheers and applause from the gathering. “It will be hard to find the BJP in Telangana after this election.” Elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held later this year. Apart from Telangana, there are elections scheduled for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh this year. “It is not just the Congress party that is going to defeat the BJP, it is the people of Madhya Pradesh, the people of Telangana, the people of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh who are going to defeat the BJP,” Rahul Gandhi remarked.