Will develop Motihari like Mumbai: PM

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he would like eastern India to grow faster in keeping pace with the rapid global progress.

“Just like the eastern countries are advancing globally, it is the era of eastern states....I would like to see Motihari in the east develop as Mumbai in the west, Gaya in Bihar as developed as Gurugram and Patna should have industrial growth as in Pune,” said Modi, adding “If eastern India has to advance, Bihar has to be transformed into a developed State.”

The PM, who doled out sops worth Rs 7200 crore for the state, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, besides road projects and other projects related to Electronics and Information Technology Department, said Bihar remained backward due to Centre’s apathy.

“During the 10 years of UPA regime, Bihar

got Rs 2 lakh crore from the Centre. On the other hand, during my 10 years of rule, Bihar received around

Rs 9 lakh crore which helped the state move on the fast track of development,” said Modi, while addressing a rally in Motihari on Friday.