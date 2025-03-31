Will never leave NDA again: Nitish

Patna/New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday assured Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he would not leave the BJP-led NDA alliance again, saying he had done so "twice by mistake."

Nitish Kumar admitted, "I committed the mistake twice. But it is going to be never again." With the assembly elections approaching, Kumar made this statement at a function in Patna, where he and Shah inaugurated several projects of the Centre and the state.

Amit Shah, who previously served as the BJP president, addressed party workers on Saturday night, reportedly saying that the BJP’s victory in Bihar would have a significant impact beyond the state.

On Sunday, he was scheduled to conclude his two-day visit with a meeting at Kumar's residence, where leaders from NDA allies were also expected.

During the event, Shah and Kumar appeared cordial. Addressing the gathering, Nitish Kumar noted the large turnout at the venue, saying, "This sprawling auditorium has been filled beyond capacity."

He also said that it was former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who made him the CM of Bihar. "Who made me CM, respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee did. We have done much work," he said.

Nitish Kumar, who has often spoken about his commitment to secularism, continued his speech by criticizing previous governments, particularly the RJD-Congress alliance. He said, "What did the ones in power before do? They used to get votes from Muslims but could never put a stop to clashes between communities." He added that Bihar lacked proper healthcare and good educational facilities before his government took office in 2005, claiming improvements since then.

Nitish Kumar has been an ally of the BJP since the mid-1990s but ended the alliance in 2014. He returned to the NDA in 2017, then left again in 2022 to align with the opposition INDIA bloc. However, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he rejoined the

BJP-led NDA.