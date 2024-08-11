Will not resume work till demands are not fulfilled: Bengal doctors' association

Live
The West Bengal Resident Doctors' Association said on Sunday that the medical students and junior doctors of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital here will not continue to work unless their four-point demand regarding the alleged rape and murder of the house-staff and postgraduate student of the hospital were fulfilled.
The first demand is a judicial probe in the case with the relevant evidence, including CCTV footage and the post-mortem report, to be shared with the committee representatives of the protesting resident doctors, besides ensuring capital punishment for the accused.
The second demand is tendering of unconditional apology and resignation of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital principal, medical superintendent and vice-principal, head of the hospital's chest medicine department and on-duty police head of the police station outpost at the hospital.
The third demand is immediate announcement of adequate compensation for the family of the victim.
The fourth and final demand is that the progress of the investigation must be published by the investigating authority on a daily basis.
Besides other departments of the hospital, work will not resume at the emergency department.
The Resident Doctors' Association has also given a call to the civil society to join them in their movement to show soldarity with them.
The state Health department, earlier on Sunday, had already announced the removal of the then medical superintendent-cum-vice principal Sanjay Vashisth.
Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team captain and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday, made a statement demanding the most stringent punishment for the accused in the matter.
"Such things could happen anywhere. Incidentally, the tragedy happened within a hospital. Hence it is necessary to maintain proper precautionary arrangements everywhere," he said.