Will obtain GI tag for traditional kunbi saris: Goa CM

The Goa government is in the process of obtaining Geographical Index (GI) tagging for the unique kunbi sari, traditionally worn by women from the kunbi tribe, who are indigenous to Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of National Handloom Day function organised here, Sawant said that in the near future, the kunbi sari should be synonymous with Goa, like cashew nuts.



"We are trying to get GI tagging for the kunbi sari. We are serious. Every state has its speciality. What is our speciality? It is generally said that cashews are Goa's speciality. Every region has its textile speciality. If we have to present the kunbi sari as a speciality, then we will have to increase production," Sawant said.



The Chief Minister also said that getting a GI tag for the traditionally woven kunbi sari would help get private players in the handloom story to invest in its success story and help brand the kunbi weave with Goa.



"We have to get people to invest in the kunbi sari. We are trying to create artisans in this field and give them advanced training. In 2021, we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of our Liberation and we want to position the kunbi sari as the pride of Goa," Sawant said.

