Cultural activities mark national pharmacy week celebrations

Paloncha (Kothagudem): The second day of the National Pharmacy Week celebrations at KLR Pharmacy College witnessed an energetic and enthusiastic participation from students across various events.

A wide range of competitions including model making, charades, prescription relay, and sports events such as shuttle badminton and volleyball kept the campus lively throughout the day.

Students took part in all the activities, showcasing their creativity, teamwork, and competitive spirit. The college principal noted that such events play a crucial role in helping students unwind, especially amid their demanding academic schedules.

“With their busy study routines, these events are providing students with a refreshing break and an opportunity to relax,” the principal said. Teaching faculty and students jointly contributed to the organisation and smooth conduct of the events, ensuring the day’s programmes were a resounding success.