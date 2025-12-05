City Police pulled up for three-year delay in launching proceedings against MP Imran Pratapgarhi

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Hyderabad Police for the inordinate delay of over three years in filing a chargesheet against Congress MP (Rajya Sabha) and poet Imran Pratapgarhi in a case registered during the meeting-cum-poetry session on anti-CAA in 2020.

Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar heard the writ filed by Pratapgarhi seeking quash of proceedings in crime no. 55 of 2020 of Charminar police. The case was booked under Sections 188 and 505(1)(b) of the IPC for allegedly making provocative statements during the session at Quliqutub Shah Stadium, which had reportedly continued beyond the permitted time.

According to FIR, the meeting had permission only till 9 pm but continued till 9:48 pm, during which Pratapgarhi allegedly remarked, “Why, in Hyderabad, there is no Shaheenbagh-like situation?” The police contend that the statement was capable of inciting public disorder.

During the hearing, the judge questioned the government pleader on why the police had failed to arrest the MP or file a chargesheet for more than three years.

“Do you know why the chargesheet is not filed? What difference does it make if the court directs the DGP to arrest the accused? Is there any shield that we must take permission from the Speaker?” he asked.

The court observed that, if required, it would communicate with the Speaker for permission, stating, “the accused is involved in a criminal case and he should be sent inside.”

Justice Kumar remarked that authorities must be vigilant about the consequences of statements made at public gatherings. “Peace and tranquility of society is more important than you people making such statements and happily going around without a chargesheet being filed.”

Clearly displeased with the police’s conduct, the court said: “What made you not to arrest him for three years? We know what is going on behind it. Don’t try to hoodwink this court. This is a criminal case, not a civil matter. If you show lack of commitment, people lose faith in us.” Calling it “not a simple case,” the judge added that it should serve as a lesson to public figures. “Whoever it is, they should be shown their place. Why should we keep quiet when they disturb the peace of society?” The court directed the Assistant Public Prosecutor to file an affidavit seeking condonation of the delay in the investigation. The case was posted to December 11 for hearing.