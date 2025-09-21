  • Menu
Will soon reveal ‘hydrogen bomb’ to prove vote theft: Rahul

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in “vote theft” to secure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Kerala, on Saturday, the Congress MP said he would reveal “a hydrogen bomb” that would leave no one in India in doubt regarding this, adding that it would “completely shatter the reality of the situation.” “Because we have open-and-shut proof for what we are saying… You have seen my first and second press conferences. We have black-and-white proof – we are not saying anything without proof. We have 100% proof of a number of things that have happened, and these are going to come out soon,” said Gandhi.

