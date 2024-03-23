Will testify as a government witness against Kejriwal and his team: Thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister, was presented before the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday (March 22)) following his detention by the ED, where he was detained for six days until March 28. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Connman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent a message to Delhi's chief minister. Sukesh Chandrashekhar stated in court that he will expose Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also said that he will testify as a government witness against Arvind Kejriwal and his team.He stated, "Truth has won, and I welcome him to Tihar Jail now I will ensure that Kejriwal gets punished.









In the Delhi liquor scam case, the ED detained Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter, BRS MLC K Kavitha, on March 11 and took her to Delhi. Even then, Thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was imprisoned in Tihar Jail, had sent a letter to BRS leader Kavita, targeting her. He had remarked, "Truth has prevailed. All of your actions are coming back to you." The drama of calling for fake cases and allegations has failed."



Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in a letter to K. Kavitha, "You always thought that no one could do you harm, but you forget that in this new India, the laws are stronger and more powerful than ever." In that context, Sukesh also mentioned Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Thug Sukesh is now being held in Tihar prison on a Rs 200 crore money laundering charge.