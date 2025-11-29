Win for Punjab: Mann on PU senate poll schedule approval

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday termed the approval of the schedule for Punjab University’s senate elections as a “resounding victory” for the state.

In a post on X, Mann said the institution is not just a university, but the heritage of Punjab and lauded the teachers, students, and faculty members for withstanding “immense pressure” and not letting their “spirit break” during the month-long agitation.

“The students, teachers, faculty members, and all Punjabis deserve congratulations. They continued to struggle, and ultimately, their struggle paid off,” he said.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, who is also the chancellor of the Panjab University, on Thursday approved the schedule of its senate election. According to the proposed schedule, the election will be conducted from September 7, 2026, to October 4, 2026.

“I am directed to convey that Hon’ble Vice-President of India and Chancellor Panjab University has approved the schedule of Senate Elections as proposed in the aforementioned letter,” read the communication from the VP’s office to PU Vice Chancellor Renu Vig, who had written to the chancellor, seeking approval for the senate poll schedule.

The development came amid nearly a month-long vociferous protests by students demanding the announcement of the schedule for the senate poll that has not been held for more than a year.

PU students, who had been protesting and pressing for the election schedule, hailed it as a “victory” of their “struggle”.

The initial phase of the protest was launched against the Centre’s decision to restructure Panjab University’s governing bodies, the senate and the syndicate.

However, the Ministry of Education, on November 7, withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the bodies, following mounting pressure from various political leaders and protesting students.