Vidhana Soudha Shines in New Light as Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader Unveils Revamped Illumination

The iconic Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka’s legislative powerhouse, has taken on a radiant new look, thanks to the installation of a dynamic and colorful lighting system. The revamped illumination was inaugurated on Sunday evening, marking a vibrant transformation of the heritage structure that stands as a symbol of the state’s governance.

The lighting makeover was the brainchild of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader, who envisioned enhancing the visual appeal of the monument while preserving its architectural grandeur. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah joined Speaker Khader at the grand unveiling ceremony, where the duo posed against the stunning backdrop, now adorned with an array of hues.

Speaking on the occasion, UT Khader expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that the new lighting would not only elevate the monument’s aesthetics but also foster civic pride among Bengaluru’s residents and visitors.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the initiative, calling it a thoughtful blend of tradition and modernity. “Vidhana Soudha is the pride of Karnataka. This enhanced lighting will reflect the vibrancy and progress of our democracy,” he said.

The lighting system features energy-efficient LED technology, designed to highlight the structure’s intricate architectural details during night hours while minimizing power consumption.

The new look of Vidhana Soudha is expected to become a major attraction in Bengaluru, drawing locals and tourists alike to witness the spectacle of a historical institution glowing in modern brilliance.