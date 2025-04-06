  • Menu
Hyderabad: Four new MLCs to take oath tomorrow under MLA quota

Highlights

Hyderabad: Four newly elected members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the MLA quota are set to take oath tomorrow in Hyderabad. The swearing-in ceremony will be administered by Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy.

Representing the Congress party, veteran actress-turned-politician Vijaya Shanti, along with Addanki Dayakar and Shankar, will take their oath. From the CPI, Nellikanti Satyam will be sworn in.

Additionally, BJP leaders Komurayya and Anjireddy are also expected to take part in the swearing-in, having secured their positions through respective party nominations.

The ceremony marks a key moment in the reconstitution of the Legislative Council, reflecting the recent political alignments and nominations across parties. The presence of prominent leaders like Vijaya Shanti adds to the political significance of the event.

