CM Mohan Charan Majhi leaves for Delhi to attend Odisha Investors Meet

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday left for a two-day visit to Delhi, where he will hold significant discussions aimed at propelling Odisha towards greater industrial advancement and economic growth.

As per a statement issued by the state government, during this two-day event, CM Majhi will address various stakeholders and industry leaders, sharing the vision for Odisha’s future and emphasising the reforms and initiatives taken by the state government to create an enabling environment for investments.

“The state will sign some key MoUs that will not only strengthen the current industrial ecosystem but will also attract significant investments that will create jobs and spur economic development in our state,” the statement said.

MoUs will be signed with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Petronet LNG, and Indian Strategic Petrochemical Reserves Ltd, among others.

“These collaborations underscore the state's commitment to making Odisha a leading hub for petrochemicals and chemicals and serve to position the state as a key player in the nation’s strategy for sustainable growth. With the agenda to attract diverse industrial investments to the state, the CM will visit the facility of the HCL Tech campus in Noida, which symbolises the strides Odisha needs to take towards integrating technology and innovation into the industrial framework,” the government stated in the statement.

He will also be engaged in one-on-one meetings with influential industry captains from diverse sectors, where he will discuss potential partnerships that can further enhance Odisha’s industrial landscape.

“This visit is not merely an event, it represents a critical leap into a future filled with possibilities for Odisha. The efforts to build a robust industrial ecosystem in Odisha are driven by the vision of ‘Purvodaya’, the resurgence of Eastern India, and the state is determined to seize this opportunity,” it said.

The official sources also claimed that CM Majhi is likely to return from the national capital on April 9.