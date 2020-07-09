With 17 fresh cases, Agra risks another partial lockdown

Agra: Concerned over fresh Covid-19 spurt in cases after the Unlock-1, Agra district authorities have warned people to observe the ICMR guidelines and avoid crowding in markets, if they wish to avoid another lockdown.

Already the number of containment zones has risen to 76, with 1,341 total cases of Covid-19, so far. District Magistrate P.N. Singh has appealed to people to wear masks, observe social distancing and stay home.

There were 17 fresh cases and one death reported in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Thursday. The total number of deaths now stands at 91. The number of discharged is 1,091. The total number of active cases 159.

Markets in the interior parts of the city, particularly Mantola, Kotwali area, Subhash Bazar, Rawat Pada, Fountain area, were seen crowded with people without masks. Regular cases were now being reported from these areas, Singh tweeted.

He warned if people in these areas did not follow the ICMR guidelines, the administration could declare them buffer zones and restrict mobility.

Most markets in the city have been crowded for the past one week and people have not followed any Covid-19 guidelines. This callous laxity could prove disastrous, an official said, adding that as it is the authorities were forced to delay the reopening of the Taj Mahal, which was a source of income for many.

The overall situation in the Agra division comprising Mathura, Mainpuri, Firozabad districts, was said to be under control, as medical infrastructure available was being constantly upgraded, according to officials.

Mathura reported 20 fresh cases, including a deputy sub inspector of police; Firozabad three, Kasganj 10, Etah 1, while Mainpuri reported one new case and one death.

The testing facilities have also improved. But the increased mobility, without people observing the mandatory guidelines remains an area of major concern. Also more cases were now being reported from the rural hinterland.