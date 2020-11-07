With 247 meetings, Tejashwi outshines others on campaign trail

Patna: Victory and defeat in the Bihar assembly elections may be decided on November 10, but as far as campaigning is concerned, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav has managed to outshine most others.

All parties have thrown their weight behind their candidates during the campaigning, although Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former BJP president Amit Shah were conspicuous by their absence.

On behalf of the NDA, Bihar Chief minister and JD (U) star campaigner Nitish Kumar and BJP leader and union minister Nityanand Rai spoke their mind at election rallies. while in the absence of RJD president Lalu Prasad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took charge of campaigning and and sought votes for the Grand Alliance candidates by holding 247 meetings.

Tejashwi Yadav addressed 247 public meetings on his own and held four road shows. He held 12 public meetings in a day on an average. RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari says that from the beginning of the election campaign, Tejashwi Yadav held more than a dozen meetings every day.

In addition, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had eight meetings on behalf of the Grand Alliance while Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala held more than 20 rallies to demand votes for Grand Alliance candidates. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also participated in the election campaign in Bihar.

Talking about the NDA, Chief minister Nitish Kumar held more than 160 meetings out of which he was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in six meetings. In addition, the Chief Minister also held virtual meetings and conveyed his thoughts to the people through the use of technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 12 election rallies in these elections. His first meeting was held in Sasaram on October 23 and the final election meeting was held at Forbesganj on November 3.

BJP President J.P. Nadda addressed 22 election rallies during the election and held a road show and meetings with the workers and intellectuals in several constituencies.

The NDA also fielded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the election campaign and he held 19 election rallies. Besides, union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan also campaigned in these elections.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai participated in more than 200 election rallies and road shows. Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal also put in a lot of effort. HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi also held 24 public meetings.