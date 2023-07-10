With flood situation in Punjab worsening, Army deployed

Chandigarh: With the flood situation in Punjab's Ropar and Patiala districts worsening owing to incessant rain and heavy flow of water in rivers on the third consecutive day, the Army was deployed on Monday to carry out evacuation, and take measures to prevent breach of swollen water channels.

"Requisition received from the Deputy Commissioners of Patiala and Ropar for assistance due to breach in river and canal," a spokesperson for the Army told IANS.

Recce teams have left to assess the situation along with two columns. The Deputy Commissioner has been requisitioned for closing breach and assisting in evacuation, said the spokesperson.

A party has been dispatched to assess the situation in Ropar where again a breach has taken place in a canal leading to inundation of villages. The column will move based on assessment.

The spokesperson said columns at Rajpura town in Patiala district have started evacuation from an old-age home and also reinforcement of embankment to prevent breach towards Rajpura.

Also the Army is clearing flood water from Chitkara University where almost 2,000 students were stranded.

"A total of 910 students were evacuated safely and the rest will be evacuated soon," said the spokesperson.