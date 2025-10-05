With over 80 pc indigenous content, Indian Navy to commission Androth on Oct 6

In a major development for the maritime infrastructure, the Indian Navy is set to commission Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremonial event scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Naval Dockyard in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The ceremony will be presided over by Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

"The commissioning of Androth, marks yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation," a Naval spokesperson said.

The induction is part of a larger momentum that has seen several state-of-the-art warships join the naval fleet in recent months.

The name 'Androth' holds strategic and symbolic significance, derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.

In its previous avatar, INS Androth (P69) served the country with distinction for more than 27 years before being decommissioned.

The commissioning of the new Androth honours the legacy and spirit of her predecessor.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, Androth is a testimony to India's growing maritime self-reliance with more than 80 per cent indigenous content.

The ship underscores the Navy's commitment to enhancing indigenous capability through innovative technologies and home-grown solutions.

"The commissioning of Androth will significantly bolster the Navy's ASW capabilities, especially in countering threats in littoral waters," the official added.

It reflects the Navy’s sustained emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement, while also highlighting the vital role of GRSE in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.

Together, these inductions in recent months Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri, and now Androth -- reflect the Navy's balanced growth across the spectrum of maritime operations.

Above all, they embody the spirit of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), with a high percentage of indigenous content, design expertise and home-grown innovation coming from Indian shipyards and industries.