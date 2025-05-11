With Rs 10.27 lakh crore investments, Tamil Nadu tops in industrial growth

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the leading state in India in terms of industrial growth, with a total of 897 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed for investment proposals worth Rs 10,27,547 crore. These projects are expected to generate employment for over 32.23 lakh people, according to a statement released by the state government on Sunday.

The government attributed this achievement to its sustained focus on industrialisation, investment facilitation, and inclusive growth. The state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded an impressive economic growth rate of 9.69 per cent.

Exports from Tamil Nadu have also witnessed a significant rise-from $26.16 billion in 2020-21 to $52.07 billion in 2024-25. The state leads the country in electronic goods exports, contributing $14.65 billion, surpassing states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, said the government.

Employment figures in both public and private sectors have shown remarkable growth, with the total number of workers rising from 2.9 crore in 2020-21 to 3.87 crore by 2024-25. The government credited several flagship schemes, such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Naan Mudhalvan, and Kalaignar Kanavu Illam, for the rapid development.

Tamil Nadu’s higher education enrolment rate reached 51.3 per cent in 2023-24, nearly double the national average of 26 per cent.

The statement also highlighted Tamil Nadu’s stable law and order situation, citing four years of peace without major caste conflicts or industrial unrest.

Notably, there have been no reported custodial deaths in the state since August 2022. In terms of women’s safety, the crime rate against women in Tamil Nadu stands at 24 per lakh population -- significantly lower than the national average of 66.4. Chennai has also emerged as the leader in the country for global skill development, boasting 94,121 skill centres and a sectoral growth rate of 24.5 per cent, outpacing cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The state government said these achievements are a testament to its proactive governance, inclusive development model, and commitment to making Tamil Nadu a global investment and innovation hub.