With S-400 In Backdrop… PM's salute at Adampur air base junks Pak claims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Adampur Air Force Base in Punjab on Tuesday served as a strong response to Pakistan’s claims of having struck the base and “destroyed” the S-400 air defence system during the conflict that followed Operation Sindoor—India’s retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Among the photos PM Modi shared from his Adampur Air Base visit, one was of him saluting with a rare appearance of an S-400 air defence system in the backdrop.

Sharing the photos, Modi wrote about meeting the “brave air warriors and soldiers” at the base, an act that visibly countered Pakistan’s narrative. The Indian armed forces had earlier dismissed Pakistan’s strike claims as “misinformation.”

The atmosphere at the Adampur base was filled with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” as the PM Modi interacted with air warriors and soldiers, just days after India’s decisive success in Operation Sindoor. It was this airbase that Pakistan claimed to have targeted and destroyed in its missile attack. A couple of Pakistani handles also shared a satellite image of the IAF base to spread ludicrous claims that its missiles destroyed S-400 defence missile systems as well as radar systems, inflicting damages to an extent as to render it ‘unusable’ for a year.