Woman 87, nonagenarian husband defeat Covid

New Delhi: A ray of hope in these dismal times: An octogenarian woman in Delhi and her 90-year-old husband suffering from Alzheimer's disease have recovered from the coronavirus infection and discharged from hospital.

Doctors at a city hospital where the elderly couple were treated said that their recovery from COVID-19 in the face of high mortality rate in the older population globally due to the infection is a ray of hope to other patients.

On May 25, the 87-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after fracturing her hip, and she was advised immediate hip replacement surgery. Before the surgery, she was tested for COVID-19 and was found positive.

Following this, her family too underwent tests and her husband was found to have contracted the viral disease. The couple was initially admitted at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital under the supervision of Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant of Respiratory, Critical care And Sleep Disorder, Institute of Critical Care, of the facility.