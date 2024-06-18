Live
Just In
Woman Bites Security Staffer After Being Deboarded From Akasa Air Flight In Lucknow
- A woman bit a security staffer's hand while trying to re-enter an Akasa Air flight in Lucknow after being deboarded for misbehavior.
- The incident, involving a Mumbai-bound flight, led to police intervention and a case under Section 504 of the IPC.
A woman bit a security staffer's hand while attempting to re-enter a plane in Lucknow after being deboarded for misbehavior with the crew and passengers, causing a commotion. The incident occurred on an Akasa Air flight to Mumbai.
Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner Akash Kulhari stated that the woman's mental state seemed unstable, as she was picking fights with other passengers. Following complaints, the woman was deboarded, but she refused to leave and tried to force her way back onto the aircraft. When the security guard intervened, she bit his hand. Police were called, and she was handed over to them by the airline's female staff.
A case under Section 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered for intentionally insulting or provoking to cause a breach of peace. Joint CP Kulhari noted that the woman's mental condition will be assessed through a medical examination.