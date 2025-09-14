Live
Woman cop goes missing
Bhubaneswar: Odisha police on Saturday announced a Rs 25,000 cash reward to anyone providing information on missing woman traffic constable of Bhubaneswar. The 25-year-old woman traffic constable posted in Bhubaneswar and identified as Subhamitra Sahoo, a native of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, had been missing since September 6.
Giving details of the missing woman constable, the DCP Bhubaneswar, in a post on X, said: “Have you seen her? Name: Subhamitra Sahoo Missing since: 06.09.25 Reward: Rs 25,000/- Call: 7008264419 | WhatsApp: 8280338302.”
The photograph of the missing constable was also attached in the social media post.
Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said a reward of Rs 25,000 will be given to anyone providing credible information on her whereabouts, and the identity of the informer will not be revealed.
The police social media post said she had left for duty from Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar at around 10 am on September 6. Though her duty ended by 7 pm, she did not return home.
Meanwhile, the family members of the woman traffic constable have met the Twin City Commissioner of Police (CP) here and sought his help to trace her. After she went missing, her family had lodged a complaint with the local police, suspecting that she could have been abducted.