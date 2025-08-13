Woman dies in hit-and-run case

Bhubaneswar: A woman, who was seriously injured along with her minor daughter and son in a 'hit-and-run' case in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as Rebati Raul of Patrapada here under Khandagiri police station limits.

A speeding vehicle hit Rebati, her eight-year-old daughter and three-year-old son when they were crossing the busy National Highway-16 near Patrapada on Saturday evening. Rebati's minor daughter Jagruti died on the spot while she was under treatment in AIIMS hospital here. Expressing deep grief over the death of the mother-daughter duo, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. After Rebati's death, locals staged a protest and blocked the NH-16 for nearly two hours from 4 pm near Patrapada on Monday. Due to the protest, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the NH. They demanded immediate arrest of the driver of the vehicle which hit Rebati and her two children.

The locals present at the accident spot claimed that the driver of Thar vehicle involved in the accident was engaged in a race competition with another black colour Scorpio when the accident took place. "Though three days have passed since the accident, why the driver of the vehicle has not been arrested yet?" asked a protester. After getting assurance from police officers, the locals withdrew their road blockade. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said, "The vehicle has been seized from Jatni. We have identified the accused driver, who is absconding. We will arrest him soon."